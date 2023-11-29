Brazilian football sensation Neymar has officially called it quits with girlfriend Bruna Biancardi despite sex contract

Brazilian football sensation Neymar has officially called it quits with girlfriend Bruna Biancardi, and the breakup comes amidst swirling rumors of alleged interactions with an OnlyFans model, reported by GOAL. The Al-Hilal star, who recently welcomed a daughter named Mavie with Biancardi, has faced multiple accusations of infidelity, with the most recent rumor involving Brazilian OnlyFans personality Aline Farias.

The news was confirmed by Biancardi herself through a statement on her Instagram story, where she clarified the nature of their relationship. Her statement conveyed, “This is a private matter, but since I am often associated with news, suspicions and jokes, I would like to inform you that I am not in a relationship. We are Mavie’s parents, and that is the reason for our relationship. I hope you won't associate me with the news so often anymore. Thank you.”

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Neymar, 31, faced accusations of soliciting explicit content from Aline Farias. This incident adds to a history of alleged infidelity, including previous instances where he was seen socializing with different women at a Spanish nightclub and admitting to cheating with influencer Fernanda Campos in June.

The couple's unconventional relationship reportedly included a peculiar “sex contract” outlined by BILD. This agreement seemingly allowed Neymar certain liberties to flirt and have sex with other women but restricted him from kissing them on the mouth.

In addition to the personal tumult, Neymar is presently recovering from an ACL injury sustained during a Brazil match in October. Following surgery, the football star anticipates a lengthy rehabilitation period, sidelining him from action for approximately 10 months. As Neymar navigates both personal and professional challenges, the football world observes how these developments might impact his future on and off the pitch.