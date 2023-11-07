PSG's Ousmane Dembele has shed light on his departure from Barcelona, revealing that initial plans to stay were altered

PSG‘s Ousmane Dembele has shed light on his departure from Barcelona, revealing that initial plans to stay were altered after PSG expressed their interest, reported by GOAL. Dembele disclosed that although he had initially agreed to remain at Barcelona, PSG's approach convinced him to make the switch to the Parc des Princes.

In an interview with L'Equipe, Dembele clarified that PSG's star player Kylian Mbappe played no role in his transfer decision. He expressed his love for the French club and the influence of supporters from his hometown, stating, “I come from Evreux, not far from here. Everyone here talks about Paris Saint-Germain. It was written that one day I would sign for this club.”

Despite his slow start at PSG, where he has yet to score in 13 appearances, Dembele remains confident in his abilities and is unfazed by his goalless streak. He emphasized that his performance cannot be solely judged based on goals and expressed his determination to improve his statistics.

Dembele's focus is now on PSG's upcoming Champions League clash against AC Milan at San Siro. The 26-year-old forward is determined to end his goal drought and contribute significantly to the Parisians campaign in Europe.

PSG fans are hopeful that Ousmane Dembele will find his rhythm and showcase his true potential, adding firepower to the team's attacking lineup. As the Champions League fixture approaches, supporters eagerly anticipate Dembele's performance and the impact he could make on the pitch. Stay tuned for updates on Dembele's progress and PSG's Champions League journey as they aim for success in the tournament.