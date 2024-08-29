Recently, The Athletic conducted a survey on a variety of NFL topics with NFL agents, and when asked about the most unstable franchise in the league, three agents said the Dallas Cowboys, and one of them speaking on the topic took issue with how Jerry Jones is running things with the team.

“Cowboys. I don't think they want to win above all,” the anonymous agent said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “Jerry wants to turn profits and make headlines. I think the game has passed him by.”

Many Cowboys fans have voiced displeasure with the way Jones has run the team since the dynasty during the 1990s, so this is not a very surprising thing to hear from an NFL agent. The Cowboys are a consistent playoff contender, but there is frustration with the continued playoff failures, along with the handling of contracts with players like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

There is a perception that the Cowboys draft well on the back of Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay, and that is hard to argue against. But when it comes to retaining players, there is frustration with how long the Cowboys wait to pay them, and that side of running the team is done by Jones and people around him.

In the survey, the Cowboys are tied with the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Arizona Cardinals for the third most unstable franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders were voted second most unstable with seven agents voting for them, and the Carolina Panthers were voted the most unstable, receiving nine votes from agents.

Jerry Jones, Cowboys still have long-term questions to answer

Days ago, the Cowboys agreed to terms on a long-term contract with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and while there was frustration that the franchise did not extend him sooner, it is good to get him locked in for the long-term. Still, there are contract situations with Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons that need to be answered.

Prescott is more pressing, as he is the quarterback of a consistent playoff team and is scheduled to become a free agent next offseason. The Cowboys can not use the franchise tag either, so if Prescott decides to not sign a contract with Dallas before free agency opens, his market will likely be through the roof due to teams being desperate for high-quality quarterback play.

With Parsons, it will likely be a similar timeline as Lamb this offseason. There is no doubt that he will break the bank.

Jones and the Cowboys need to decide if they are willing to commit that much money to three players over the next year or so.