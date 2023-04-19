Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The 2023 NFL Draft rumors are constantly buzzing and will continue until the first round kicks off on April 27. Despite the height concerns, Alabama Crimson Tide star quarterback Bryce Young continues to be pegged as the top overall pick to the Carolina Panthers.

On Wednesday, Young hopped on First Take and opened up on those height issues with Stephen A. Smith.

“I think it’s valid. … But for me, I’m capable of what I’m capable of. I know who I am. I’ve been playing with many people that have been bigger than me my entire life. … It’s something I’m super used to.”

.@_bryce_young responds to critics saying he's "too small": "I think it's valid. … But for me, I'm capable of what I'm capable of. I know who I am. I've been playing with a lot of people that have been bigger than me my entire life. … It's something I'm super used to." pic.twitter.com/KAdqeobGwS — First Take (@FirstTake) April 19, 2023

The height concerns around Bryce Young are valid, and he admitted that himself. On the other hand, his numbers at Alabama speak for themselves.

In three seasons in Tuscaloosa (two as the starter), Young threw for 8,356 yards with 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, including a Heisman Trophy in 2021.

The debate for the top pick has come down to Bryce Young or CJ Stroud, but the last week or so have seen the scales shift to Young. The discussions have been about Young’s height all offseason long, but Panthers GM Scott Fitterer even hit him with a Russell Wilson comparison.

All eyes are on Stroud or Young, who will likely be the top two picks in the NFL Draft. Sure, there are concerns about both players, but what Young has done during his time at Alabama can’t be ignored, and there’s a good possibility he will end up as the next starting quarterback for the Panthers.