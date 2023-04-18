Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and rumors are swirling regarding Alabama QB Bryce Young potentially going No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers. However, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer spoke to reports on Tuesday and gave an eye-opening update on their stance (h/t Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network).

‘Fitterer says the Panthers haven’t yet decided who they’re taking #1. Has there been communication to Bryce Young that he’s the pick? “No. There has not.”‘

There have been plenty of discussions about the Panthers leaning towards Young as the top choice instead of Ohio State QB CJ Stroud, although a lot can change in the next few days leading up to the draft. Kentucky QB Will Levis and Florida QB Anthony Richardson both have flirted with a top-10 pick, but if the Houston Texans pass on Stroud, things could get really interesting.

Young’s height has been a constant talking point and somewhat of a concern, but everything else is tough to ignore for the Heisman Trophy winner. Nonetheless, it’s a big, tough decision to make for Carolina, although Fitterer is glad they decided to move up from No. 9 (per Andrew Siciliano): “I’d hate to be at 9 right now trying to figure this out. I know we made the right decision by going up there.”

The NFL Draft is Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City, so the Panthers have a little over a week to make their decision. Will it be Bryce Young or CJ Stroud? The clock is ticking, but the Panthers will have their next franchise quarterback soon enough.