Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Former star Alabama Football quarterback Bryce Young was already expected to be a top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With rumors swirling in regards to the Carolina Panthers potentially selecting Young at No. 1 overall, the QB has reportedly canceled his remaining pre-draft visits, per Tom Pelissero. Pelissero also shared that the belief around the league is that Young will be selected at No. 1 overall by Carolina.

CJ Stroud is still a candidate to go No. 1 overall, but all indications are pointing towards Bryce Young receiving the first overall selection. Carolina needs stability at the QB position, something they struggled to find in 2022. The Baker Mayfield experiment didn’t go according to plan, and drafting a franchise quarterback would benefit them in the long run. It is one of the primary reasons why the Panthers traded up for this pick.

Much has been made about Bryce Young’s height. He’s listed at 6’0, but many people believe he may be even shorter. Regardless, Young’s play impressed throughout his college career.

He threw for over 4,800 yards in 2021, and over 3,300 yards in 2022. It should be noted that Bryce Young attempted 547 passes during the 2021 campaign, while attempting only 380 passes in 2022. He finished with 79 passing touchdowns between the two seasons.

Young isn’t known for his rushing game. He scrambled for 185 yards this past season, and it will be interesting to see if he develops as a runner at the pro level. The Panthers, or whichever team drafts him, won’t mind how he performs on the ground as long as he lives up to his QB potential. Assuming his height doesn’t hinder him too much, Bryce Young will be a superstar at the NFL level.