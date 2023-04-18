Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Carolina Panthers are rumored to be taking Alabama QB Bryce Young first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, but GM Scott Fitterer insists the franchise hasn’t made that decision quite yet. Regardless, he’s very intrigued with Young’s skillset and even made a comparison to Russell Wilson. Fitterer was in Seattle when the Seahawks drafted the veteran QB.

Via Ari Meirov:

“When Russell Wilson came out of college he had three passed batted down. Bryce had just two. Nutritionally we can do some things. And he’s also naturally going to put on weight as he ages. Russ was 206 when he came out. He’s 220 now. Guys just grow.”

There are definitely some similarities in terms of size but needless to say, Young hasn’t filled out yet. That will come with time though, as Fitterer said. Concerns over the Crimson Tide star’s size have been a massive topic of conversation over the last few months, especially after measuring in at 5 foot 10 and 204 pounds at the Combine. For what it’s worth, Russ is 5 foot 11.

Bryce Young might not be the biggest, but he’s uber-talented. The California native has a great arm and is very accurate with his passes, throwing just five interceptions to 32 touchdowns in 2022. For what it’s worth, Young is now a massive favorite to go No. 1 overall. The Panthers need a franchise QB and he’d definitely fit the bill. Plus, he’s canceled visits with other teams.

The question is, can Young end up being as successful as Wilson has been in his career, outside of last season? Only time will tell.

The 2023 NFL Draft gets started on April 27th.