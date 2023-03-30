Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson wowed everyone at the Scouting Combine with his superior athleticism. The youngster is now showcasing his ridiculous arm strength at Pro Day on Thursday. One of his throws was so high it literally hit the roof of the Gators’ indoor facility before Richardson threw a 74-yard bomb to finish off his workout. Via Tom Pelissero & Zach Cohen:

Final throw by Richardson for 74 yards to Justin Shorter 💣 pic.twitter.com/GKMmdLw05P — Zach Cohen (@ZachCohenFB) March 30, 2023

Richardson has been getting some first-overall hype for the next month’s NFL Draft, but there is no doubt he’s not as polished as other quarterbacks in this class like Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, who have much more college experience under their belt.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, it’s difficult to ignore his skillset. Anthony Richardson ran a blistering 4.43 40-yard dash and broke positional records for the vertical and broad jump. He also threw the ball well in Indianapolis before also putting on a clinic at Pro Day.

That being said, Richardson is going to be a project. He has all the potential in the world, but he’s struggled with accuracy and decision-making, completing under 60% of his passes in 22 total games with Florida in his collegiate career with 24 touchdowns against 15 interceptions.

Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr has the Seattle Seahawks taking Richardson at No. 5 overall in April, which could actually be a solid landing spot. He’ll get to soak up knowledge from Geno Smith who just signed a new deal and eventually get to take over as QB1, perhaps sooner rather than later depending on his development and how the veteran Smith plays in 2023.

Regardless of where Richardson ends up, he’s got all the tools to be successful. It’s just a matter of pointing them all together into one package.