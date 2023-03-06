The long-awaited NFL Combine took place last week, and it revealed quite a bit about the 2023 draft class. The Combine is a scout’s dream, as most of the top prospects in the upcoming draft will be on full display. At the same time, it’s also a great time for prospects to raise their draft stock substantially.

Many believe the 2023 draft class to be one of the better ones in recent memory, and the amount of talent in the class is undeniable. Some of the best prospects showed their talent in Indianapolis this weekend, much to scouts’ delights. In fact, some of these prospects drastically improved their stock in a big way, potentially moving up by several years.

With that said, here are three players who could raise their draft stock tremendously at the Combine.

3. Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey

Calijah Kancey is a very interesting and unique prospect at defensive tackle. At only 6-foot-1 and 281 pounds, he lacks the size of many star defensive linemen. However, he makes up for his lack of size with amazing athleticism, and that was on full display at the Combine.

What got everyone buzzing was Kancey’s amazing time in the 40-yard dash, clocking in at 4.67 seconds. That was the second-best time by a defensive tackle not just this year, but in the last two decades. The only defensive tackle to best him was Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore, who ran a ridiculous 4.54. He even edged out fellow Pitt product Aaron Donald by .01 second, and he turned out pretty well.

Calijah Kancey posted an official 40 yard dash time of 4.67 at the NFL Combine today. That is the fastest any DT has run at the combine in 20 YEARS. And it was .01 seconds faster than fellow Pittsburgh Panther, Aaron Donald 😳 pic.twitter.com/dklMrSifuc — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 2, 2023

Kancey has shown he can be productive despite his small size, with 14.5 sacks in his last two seasons. With his outstanding performance at the Combine, Kancey may have made an argument for sneaking into the first round in a relatively weak defensive tackle class.

2. Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

Much like Kancey, Nolan Smith is another undersized defender who had a lot to prove at the NFL Combine. Also like the Pitt defensive tackle, the Georgia linebacker absolutely stole the show in Indianapolis. In fact, he was arguably the biggest story from the first day of the event, which featured defensive linemen and linebackers.

Smith dazzled in nearly every workout at the Combine. The one that caught everyone’s attention was his blistering 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash, the best among defensive linemen this year and one of the best in years. He also impressed with a 41.5-inch vertical jump, first among defensive linemen, and a 10-foot-8-inch broad jump, tied for third in the position.

Many already saw Smith as a good prospect, as he currently ranks 42nd on ESPN’s Big Board. After his stellar showing at the Combine, though, there’s a great case for going comfortably in the first round.

1. Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Anthony Richardson has recently become arguably the most-talked-about prospect of the entire draft. While some doubt his in-game performances, his physical gifts have caused his draft stock to skyrocket in recent weeks. After an amazing showing at the NFL Combine, the buzz surrounding Richardson should only grow louder.

The Florida product set quarterback records with a 40.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-9-inch broad jump. Possibly even more impressive, Richardson ran the 40-yard dash in just 4.43 seconds, the fourth-best time by a quarterback in the last 20 years. Considering that Richardson is also massive at 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, his athleticism seems absolutely unreal.

Richardson already has the third-best odds to go first overall in the entire draft, only behind fellow quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. Considering how much of a physical freak he is, his odds should only continue to rise as the draft grows closer.