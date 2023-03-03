Unless something goes horribly wrong, Bryce Young is expected to be the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, and for good reason. The star Alabama QB turned heads throughout his college career with his excellent play. Despite his body of work, there is one major question around Young: his size. In his first interview during the NFL Combine, Young had a confident answer to this inevitable question, per @BKubena on Twitter.

Bryce Young on his size: “I’ve been this size, respectfully, my whole life… it’s fair. People can ask questions.” Says he’s confident in himself.

At 5’10 and 194 lb (his pre-draft measurements), Bryce Young is easily one of the lightest prospects in this year’s NFL draft. Already, a player of that stature has a ton of questions around him, regardless of his position. After all, the NFL is a physical league. How will Young’s body hold up when he’s getting hit by linemen that are much heavier than him?

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That’s really the only knock on Bryce Young, though. His physical tools non-withstanding, NFL Draft experts have seen enough tape of young to be convinced of his abilities. Heisman Trophies aren’t a surefire indicator of success in the pros, but having one Heisman under his belt shows that he was at least on top of his class.

The team that will draft Bryce Young will need to build a solid line to protect him in his first year. If he ends up with the Texans, the blindside shouldn’t be a problem with Laremy Tunsil manning that area. Still, many other quarterbacks like Young have succeeded in the NFL. Who’s to say that the Alabama QB is not going to be one of the best picks in the NFL Draft?