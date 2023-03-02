With Super Bowl LVII in the rearview mirror, all eyes are now on the 2023 NFL Draft. The next generation of football stars will hope to hear Commissioner Roger Goodell announce their names in Kansas City, Missouri in late April. One player who likely won’t need to wait too long is Bryce Young.

In three seasons under Nick Saban at Alabama, the quarterback won a national title as a backup in 2020 and led the team to another College Football Playoff National Championship the following year, only to lose to rival Georgia. With him as a starter, the Crimson Tide went 23-4.

In 2021, Young had his best individual collegiate season. Most notably, he took home the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first Alabama quarterback to do so. Additionally, he won the Maxwell, Davey O’Brien, and Manning Awards. He also earned a consensus All-American selection.

In 34 total games, Young completed 65.8% of his passes for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns against only 12 interceptions. He also added 162 rushing yards for seven scores.

Young would likely be the No. 1 pick in most recent drafts. However, since the Chicago Bears own the top pick and already have Justin Fields, things are far from set. The Bears could trade down or simply pass on Young, which they could regret down the line.

Whether he goes first or not, Young is potentially the missing piece for many franchises. With that being said, here are the three best destinations for Bryce Young in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Differently from the other two in this list, the Houston Texans have the chance to select Young without trading away any assets. Houston has the No. 2 pick but since the Bears are ahead of them, they could pass on Young as they already have Fields.

The Texans are still trying to rebuild since trading away Deshaun Watson. Including his last year playing for the franchise, they have missed the playoffs for three straight years.

With 2021 third-rounder David Mills currently as the starter, Young should take over the job as soon as he hears his name in the draft.

The problem is that Houston has waived its head coach for the third consecutive time. Its recently-hired coach DeMeco Ryans will have his first experience in this position. Also, he has spent most of his career working on defense, which might not be ideal for a young quarterback to develop.

Still, it is difficult to ignore that Young could be the franchise quarterback for the Texans. Because of that, even with the recent changes and struggles, Houston is a good option for him.

One organization that has been having problems with the quarterback position for a long time is the Indianapolis Colts.

Since Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired ahead of the 2019 season, the Colts have had seven different starting quarterbacks. In the 2022 season alone, they had Matt Ryan (12 games), Sam Ehlinger (three) and Nick Foles (two) sharing the role. Ryan was acquired in exchange for a third-round pick just after the conclusion of the 2021 season.

This also marked the second year in a row that Indianapolis traded for a quarterback in the offseason. In 2021, the front office acquired Carson Wentz, who they traded away after just one season.

Considering that the Colts are struggling to find a franchise quarterback, Bryce Young could be the solution. He would likely start right away and the team would have an elite signal-caller to build around.

The Colts hold the No. 4 pick in the draft. They would probably need to move up to select him. However, with a chance of finally ending the quarterback issues, bringing Young could be the best move.

After nine years with the franchise, Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders agreed in late December that he would step away from the team after he was benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the remainder of the season. With Carr as a starter, the Raiders went 63-79 as the veteran made the Pro Bowl four times.

In 2022, the Raiders went just 6-9 with Carr. He completed 60.8% of his passes, the lowest since his rookie year, for 3,522 yards and 24 touchdowns against a career-worst 14 interceptions.

In February, the team officially released Carr as he declined to waive a no-trade clause in his contract. Because of that, the starting quarterback position is vacant in Las Vegas.

With the Raiders, Young could compete for a playoff spot already in his first year in the league. Also, he would have All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to work with. Adams has recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in all but one of the last five seasons. In that span, he led the league in receiving touchdowns twice, including in 2022, his first one with the Raiders.

Las Vegas currently holds the No. 7 pick, which means that if it wants to draft Young, the front office must work on a trade just like the Colts.