The NFL Draft is a little more than a month away, so it figures to be a fairly tense time for Caleb Williams of USC, the presumptive No. 1 pick. If the expected form holds, Williams will be going to the Chicago Bears with the top selection. But instead of preparing for his workout at USC that scouts from the Bears and other teams can attend, Williams came to the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida to attend the event. During the first round of the tournament, Williams was following Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy at the legendary golf course.
Williams appeared relaxed as he watched Spieth during much of his first round. The 30-year-old Spieth is always one of the most popular golfers on the PGA Tour, and he figured to have a solid shot at the prestigious tournament. However, Spieth struggled throughout much of his round, and he fired a 2 over par 74.
Spieth was 1 under through the first 5 holes, but he bogeyed 3 of the final 4 holes on the front 9 to finish with a 2 over 38. He managed an even par 36 on the back nine, but he has a long way to go to get back in contention.
As Spieth prepares for the second round, he is nine strokes behind the duo of McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, who both fired rounds of 7 under par 65.
Spieth was playing in a group with McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, so Caleb Williams was able to see 3 of the best golfers in the world. Williams has never played golf, but he is interested in taking up the sport in his leisure time.
Williams is currently in the Jacksonville area and training with quarterback mentor Denny Thompson.