The 2024 NFL Combine is officially in the rearview mirror, and while he didn't participate in any of the drills, all eyes were on Caleb Williams, who is presumed to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team that has the option to select him right now is the Chicago Bears, and they are continuing to do their due diligence when it comes to making their big quarterback decision.
Of course, the Bears have Justin Fields holding down the fort at quarterback currently, and the team has to decide whether or not they want to replace Fields with Williams, or hold onto Fields and move the top overall pick in the draft. However, the team's desire to meet with Williams at such an early date seems to indicate what their plans are, and after their initial pre-draft visit was scrapped, it sounds like a new date has been scheduled.
“Until this weekend, the Bears had planned to bring USC’s Caleb Williams to Chicago for his top 30 visit Tuesday, fresh off the combine. That is extraordinarily early—most teams don’t even start with 30 visits until the end of March or beginning of April when pro days are wrapping up…In the end, Williams and the team decided to move things around: Rather than shuttling the quarterback to and from California again, in the midst of preparations for his March 20 pro day, the Bears will host Williams in Chicago shortly after that instead.” – Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated
Bears plans with Caleb Williams beginning to come to light
While nobody knows what the Bears plan to do, it has always seemed likely that they would choose to select Williams and trade Fields based on the USC product's ridiculous potential. The fact that they wanted to meet up with Williams so much sooner than teams typically meet with draft prospects indicates that they may be leaning towards picking him to become their new franchise quarterback.
Williams rescheduled the visit to a later date obviously, and while the two sides were always going to meet with each other, it's interesting to see that Chicago wanted to get this crossed off their offseason checklist so soon. Chances are the Bears won't make their decision until this visit, so now that it's rescheduled, it will surely be a date that fans everywhere are circling on their calendars.