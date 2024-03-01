Clemson football star cornerback Nate Wiggins is at the NFL Combine this week, and he is expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. Wiggins participated in the 40-yard dash on Friday, and he had an incredible time as he finished it in 4.29 seconds. Unfortunately, Wiggins is now done for the day after feeling a pop in his groin while doing the run.
“According to the NFL Network combine broadcast, #Clemson CB Nate Wiggins felt a groin “pop” and had to be helped to the training room after his 4.29 40-yard dash and is done for the day,” Charles Robinson wrote in a tweet. “Terrible news for a likely first round pick.”
This is the last thing you want to see in the NFL Combine and ahead of the NFL Draft. Nate Wiggins was a standout for the Clemson football team and has a very bright future ahead of him in the league.
The good news is that Wiggins is confident that he will be okay before Clemson Pro Day.
“Wiggins just told me after seeing the medical staff, it’s a hip flexor,” Stacey Dales said in a tweet. “Says it’s more of a strain. Told me he should be okay by his Pro Day at Clemson.”
Hopefully Wiggins is healed up before the NFL Draft. He has had a terrific college career at Clemson and deserves to be healthy and picked in the first round. It sounds like he has avoided something serious, and hopefully that ends up being the case.
Last season for Clemson, Wiggins racked up 28 total tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. He had a great year, and that's why he is going to be picked early in the draft.
Wiggins will probably have to take it easy for the rest of the NFL Combine, but it's good that Clemson will still have their Pro Day before the NFL Draft. If Wiggins is healthy by then, he will be able to show case all of his talent to NFL scouts.