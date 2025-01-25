The East-West Shrine Bowl presents the opportunity for 142 players to showcase their skillsets in front of NFL scouts in the hopes of raising their chances of being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. One draft expert has his eyes set on Jordan Phillips representing the Maryland Terrapins.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler posted a tweet regarding his outlook on Friday. He believes the highest drafted player who is not a quarterback from this year's bowl game taking place on Jan. 30 will be Phillips.

“Who will be the highest-drafted non-QB from this year's East-West Shrine Bowl? Maryland DT Jordan Phillips might get my vote. Power-packed and twitched up to create serious knock back at the POA. Fluid 320-pounder. Still just 20-years-old,” Brugler said.

Where Jordan Phillips is projected in 2025 NFL Draft

Jordan Phillips can benefit any defense as a pick in the NFL Draft, becoming a solid possibility if all goes well in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Phillips has a 0.3% chance of being picked in the first round, per the NFL Mock Draft database. Despite this, he is projected to be chosen somewhere in the fifth round.

Regarding teams that could select him in the draft, possible landings feature the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

“While Phillips is undoubtedly a talented player, his transition from college to the NFL will rely on how well he adapts to the speed and complexity of professional gameplay. Comparisons to elite players like Da'Ron Payne set high expectations, but living up to that potential can be challenging,” BVM Sports wrote in their evaluation of Phillips being a potential pick by the Steelers.

“Jordan Phillips should be on the Steelers’ radar due to his remarkable athletic traits and leadership qualities. If he translates his college success into standout performances at the Shrine Bowl, he could become a valuable addition to the Steelers' defensive line.”

Phillips left a solid mark at Maryland after two seasons, making 57 tackles that includes 2.5 tackles for loss. He was named on 2024 Athlon Sports Preseason Fourth-Team All-Big Ten and Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List.

Wherever he goes in the draft, there is great upside for Phillips to continue growing as a professional player.