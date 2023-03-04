Tennessee Football superstar Hendon Hooker was having a Heisman season until tearing his ACL in November. Nevertheless, he’s still expected to be selected in next month’s NFL Draft, and as Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, is expected to be ready for Week 1 of the season.

Hooker is three months removed from surgery and recovery continues to go well. He’s even getting first-round buzz after putting up insane numbers through 11 games before the injury. The 25-year-old completed nearly 70% of his passes for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. On top of that, Hooker ran for 430 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and four scores. The NFL Draft prospect is the definition of a dual-threat quarterback and has all the tools to succeed at the next level.

Hendon Hooker won SEC Offensive Player of the Year and still finished fifth in Heisman voting despite his ACL injury. He also set numerous program records for the Volunteers. With five years of college under his belt, Hooker will head into the NFL with no shortage of experience. He’s just one of numerous intriguing QB prospects in this class, with the likes of Bryce Young, Will Levis, and CJ Stroud expected to be nabbed in the first round, too.

There is no question that whoever takes him in the NFL Draft will be getting a player with the utmost abilities with the football in his hands. And as long as rehab continues to trend in the right direction, Hooker could be playing in Week 1, whether it’s as a backup or potentially even a starter.