Tennessee Volunteers’ star quarterback Hendon Hooker will not throw in Indianapolis during the NFL Scouting Combine, TheScore’s Jordan Schultz reported on Monday.

“One of the top-rated QBs in the draft, Hooker is ahead of schedule recovery wise coming off a torn ACL – he had surgery Dec. 13. Hooker earned SEC OPOY with 32 total TDs and just 2 INTs,” Schultz wrote.

Hooker had surgery on his knee in December to repair the torn ACL, and although the injury may keep the Tennessee quarterback out of the first round of the NFL Draft, he shared his enthusiasm for the process with The Athletic’s Vic Tafur on Monday ahead of the Combine.

“I am looking forward to rekindling with some of my teammates that I haven’t seen in a while. I am excited to meet more NFL teams and see what they have to ask me. I am ready for some off-the-wall questions,” Hooker said about the upcoming event.

“I went and saw my surgeon a couple of days ago and he was telling me how he had never seen someone’s quad strength and quad girth heal so fast, just two months out of surgery. I am up to 74 percent strength already.”

Clearly, the injury has not dimmed the enthusiasm the 25-year-old has for both the NFL Scouting Combine and his expectations for the NFL Draft in April.

“This is the start of a new chapter for me, and I want to build a legacy,” Hooker mused. “I would like to start my career and end my career with the same team. I want to rally a team of men to great things and I am looking to be more than just the face of a franchise. I want to be the face of a dynasty.”

Bold words from fan favourite and Tennessee Volunteers’ star Hendon Hooker, who will certainly have a great deal of fans at the pro level once he gets fully healthy and makes the jump to the NFL this year.