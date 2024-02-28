Caleb Williams is widely expected to be the first quarterback taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, which QB comes next is still up for debate. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is firmly on Jayden Daniels' side entering the NFL Draft.
Daniels goes No. 2 overall to the Washington Commanders while Drake Maye lands at No. 3 with the New England Patriots in Kiper's latest mock draft. The analyst staunchly believes that NFL teams will prefer Daniels' playmaking abilities and smart decision making, via First Take.
“He was aggressive and he didn't make mistakes,” Kiper said. “He didn't fumble the ball when he was running, he didn't throw interceptions. He played against great defenses and he lit that Alabama defense up two years in a row. He took his game to a completely different level this year. Same as Joe Burrow at LSU.”
“Drake Maye did not have great momentum down the stretch. He had three games that had you scratching your head. He had a really good 2022, lost his coordinator, lost his top receiver. Some of the layups, easy throws, he wasn't accurate and precise with.”
Jayden Daniels is coming off of a Heisman campaign that saw him throw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He rushed for another 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns. To Mel Kiper's point, he only fumbled twice.
The NFL is a reactionary market where oftentimes your last performance will be the one that shines the brightest. Daniels is certainly coming off of an eye-catching campaign. Between his stats and decision making, Kiper sees Daniels going over Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft.