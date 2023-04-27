Currently projected to be selected within the first five picks of the 2023 NFL Draft, Alabama Crimson Tide EDGE Will Anderson Jr. could have one of the best careers in his class, not in the least because of his immense potential.

Speaking on ESPN prior to the beginning of NFL Draft, Alabama men’s football head coach Nick Saban took the time to hype up the intangible of the Hampton, GA native as well.

Not only would Saban say that Anderson is the player that his teammates would most want to emulate as a player and a person, but he would also say that Anderson was “hands down” the most popular guy in their locker room, per Michael Casagrande of AL.com.

Alabama HC Nick Saban just said on ESPN that if you asked Crimson Tide players which teammate they most wanted to emulate as a player and a person that Will Anderson would win hands down. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) April 27, 2023

That said, pro projections comparing him to former NFL star and Hall of Fame inductee DeMarcus Ware are particularly interesting. Not just because of his potential impact on the field but because Ware was also one of the most popular players in the league during his time as well.

A three-year starter for the Crimson Tide, Anderson amassed 204 total tackles, 58.5 tackles for loss, and 34.5 sacks in his stellar collegiate career. He finished with the most tackles for loss and sacks in the SEC in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, with NFL scouts believing that his physical traits and production against top competition could lead to him being a Pro Bowl-caliber player.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 253 pounds, Anderson ran a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. A two-time Consensus All-American, Bronko Nagurski Award winner, and SEC Defensive Player of the Year, “The Terminator” won the Ronnie Lott Trophy, Vince Lombardi Award, and Chuck Bednarik Award in 2022.