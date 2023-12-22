Penn State football offensive tackle Olu Fashanu made his 2024 NFL Draft decision in a statement on Friday.

Penn State football offensive tackle Olu Fashanu is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, he announced Friday. The 21-year-old is reportedly still expected to attend the Peach Bowl with Penn State, per Greg Pickel of Blue White Illustrated.

Fashanu released a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) account as part of his announcement.

Thank you Penn State💙 pic.twitter.com/tP1LG3EeQI — Olu Fashanu (@olu_fashanu) December 22, 2023

Fashanu considered declaring for the NFL Draft after last season. He addressed his decision to return for one more year in the above-posted statement.

“A year ago, I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to declare for the NFL Draft. I am forever grateful that I made the decision to come back and compete with my brothers one last time while also graduating. With that being said, I am proud to announce that I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. I look forward to spending time with my teammates and coaches in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl.”

Olu Fashanu's draft decision

Fashanu is gong to be a popular offensive lineman target in the 2024 NFL Draft. At 6'6 and 319 pounds, size won't be a concern for him.

Many teams would love to draft a player like Fashanu. In fact, some scouts believe he is the top offensive tackle prospect heading into the draft. The New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals make sense as landing destinations for Fashanu.

He will certainly be missed at Penn State. The Nittany Lions relied heavily on him over the years. But they are surely happy to see him pursuing his dreams in the NFL.

Olu Fashanu has a chance to emerge as a star in the league.