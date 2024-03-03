Despite spending six years in college, Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton III may have only one full season as a starting quarterback under his belt, and that will be cited as one of the reasons why he likely won't be selected until the 5th or 6th round of the NFL Draft. But there's an important Joe Milton-related question that has yet to be asked that I feel should be asked: who needs experience when you have a literal rocket launcher in place of a right arm?
Joe Milton III with the laser rocket arm. pic.twitter.com/O2oisJJva4
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2024
And how about this, for another look?
Joe Milton is having a day. pic.twitter.com/BxnK0x02mv
— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) March 2, 2024
Milton, a 6'5″ 235 lb. specimen of an athlete. Sure, Milton didn't prove to be a huge running threat while in college — he finished with 78 carries, 299 yards, 7 touchdowns last year at Tennessee — and he opted not to run the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, but there's other ways to quantify athleticism other than speed. Like having a throwing motion that looks like Ken Griffey Jr. swinging a baseball bat. Or like being able to throw a football further than almost everyone alive, hitting a wide receiver perfectly in stride down the sideline.
For Milton, there's no extended wind up in his throwing motion, even when he's uncorking a deep ball. He makes throwing a football 70 yards in the air with pinpoint precision look like an ordinary task. Like a father throwing a nerf football to his young son in the backyard.
Yes, Milton's experience is limited. As mentioned before, he was only a full-time starter in the final season of his collegiate career. But in that single season, Milton stepped into the deep waters of the SEC and led the Volunteers to an 8-4 regular season record, throwing for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, and a 64.7 completion percentage. Not too bad.
I don't know what the future holds for Joe Milton III. The track record for day three quarterbacks isn't too stellar, despite what Brock Purdy's ascension in San Francisco may indicate. For all we know, this may end up being the crowning achievement of Milton's NFL career. Or maybe Milton gets picked by a team and ends up in a Brock Purdy sort of situation, giving him the opportunity to bust out that cannon he calls a right arm on Sunday afternoons for a ready-made contender.