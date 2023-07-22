Tennessee football had a tremendous season last year, one that fans have been wanting for awhile. Expectation are high heading into the 2023 season, and now the Volunteers faithful want more. One reason that expectations are so high is because of QB Joe Milton. This will be Milton's first year as the starter, and he has an absolute cannon for an arm.

SEC Media Days occurred this week and a member of the media asked Joe Milton how far he has a thrown a football. His answer was absurd.

“I'm not going to give an exact number, but yes, it starts with a nine,” Milton said according to PFF.

Yep, Milton can absolutely sling it, but a big arm isn't the only important characteristic of a QB. Just ask Michigan football fans. Milton was the starter in Ann Arbor during the 2020 season and was eventually benched for Cade McNamara while Michigan trailed 17-0 against Rutgers. However, Milton has shown that he's taken some big strides since then.

As a backup a year ago, Milton threw for 971 yards and 10 touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also got the start in Tennessee's Orange Bowl game against Clemson football. He led the Volunteers to victory to get his team to 11 wins on the season, and he took home Orange Bowl MVP honors.

Milton certainly has all the potential in the world. He has received comparisons to Cam Newton, Anthony Richardson, and others. If he can play to his full potential this season, Tennessee football should be in the hunt to win the SEC when the end of the season nears.