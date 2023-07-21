SEC Media Days are currently taking place and one of the representatives to take the podium on Thursday for Tennessee football was QB Joe Milton. Milton is now QB1 for the Volunteers, but he once was the starter for Michigan football before transferring over to the SEC.

When it comes to power five conferences, it's hard to find more a group of fans from different schools that band together like SEC fans. They hate each other when they play one another, but when an SEC team plays a school from another conference, fans of all SEC schools will join together to root on an in-conference foe.

SEC teams and fans believe they are the best, and now that Joe Milton is part of it, it appears he feels that way too after dropping an honest comparison between the Big Ten and SEC.

“Guys, they may be 200 plus, right, but they’re running,” Milton said at Media Days, via Saturday Down South. “Those guys are running. For example, my first let’s say big SEC game, I won’t mention who it was, but I was running, and I saw the goal line. I was so happy. I’m thinking that I’m going to score, right? I just feel a big old hand come across my visor. I just went with it. At the same time I was thinking, This game is real. Those guys in the SEC can run and they’re fast.”

Milton seems to believe that SEC teams are recruiting the biggest and fastest players in college football, making for a more intense game. He must've not experienced that in his time with Michigan football.

Last season, Milton appeared in nine games as the backup and threw for 971 yards, 10 TDs and zero interception. The hype around him heading into this season is loud.