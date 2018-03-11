Last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars made the surprising decision to not place the franchise tag on former Pro Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson before the deadline for the designation to be utilized. It has put him on the fast track to hitting the free-agent market for the first time in his career.

The year-old is expected to draw plenty of interest around the league in his services as he is arguably the best talent that will be available at his position on the open market. According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Robinson is in line to receive pursued by several different teams.

“The 49ers still have plenty of cap space and are prepared to spend. Expect them to land at least one more big-ticket item this week at the onset of free agency – specifically, receiver Allen Robinson, who is among the most sought-after players in a largely weak free-agent class. And how do you think Dion Lewis, the best available option at running back, would look in that backfield as a replacement for oft-injured free agent Carlos Hyde? “There will be ample competition for Robinson – the Bears and Browns are among those hot after him, I’m told (while teams like the Ravens and Panthers have some interest but have cap constraints they are fighting against). And the Jaguars would love to keep him.”

Despite coming off a torn ACL, Robinson is a uniquely talented wide receiver that has shown he can be a major impact offensive factor. He is just a couple of seasons removed from his breakout 2015 campaign where he made 80 catches for 1,400 receiving yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns that helped him earn a Pro Bowl selection. He also became the first Jaguars receiver to compile over 1,000 receiving yards in a single season since Jimmy Smith back in 2005.

Robinson did have a notable drop in production in 2016 where he notched 73 catches for 883 receiving yards and six touchdowns. However, this hasn’t diminished his reputation as being one of the top wide receivers in that league that has shown the ability to produce as the No.1 option in the passing game.

There will be several intriguing options available to him with the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers along with the Jaguars still being the picture. That said, the San Franciso 49ers could stand out from the bunch. They have put together an intriguing roster that is headlined by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. His presence alone could be enough to sway Robinson to sign with San Franciso to play with a promising talent in Garoppolo.

With the free agency quickly approaching, Robinson could be one of the first major dominoes that fall into place.