It’s time to reload the free agency market board. As the market shrinks and spots on team rosters fill up, these are the best players who are still hunting for fresh opportunities in NFL Free Agency. Here we’ll rank the 10 best remaining free agents who are still left on the board after the legal tampering period.

As of this writing, about half of the players on the initial list of the top free agents have already signed new deals, agreed to terms on new contracts, or received franchise tags. Therefore, it is a good opportunity to see who is still among the available free agents and anticipate any significant signings that may occur next. Below is a compilation of some of the top remaining players in NFL free agency as of today.

Let’s rank the 10 best remaining free agents who are still left on the board.

10. WR DJ Chark

First on the list is wide receiver DJ Chark, who signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions for $10 million after recovering from an injury. He suffered injuries again in 2022 and played only 11 games. However, he performed well towards the end of the season with 404 receiving yards from Weeks 12 to 18. That ranked 23rd among wide receivers. In total, he caught 30 passes for 502 yards with an average of 16.7 yards per reception. Chark, though, has been productive when he is healthy, so he may receive another one-year deal on another squad.

9. OT Isaiah Wynn

Next is Isaiah Wynn, an offensive tackle who may benefit from a prove-it deal. Recall that he had a rough season at right tackle in 2022 and missed eight games. However, from 2019 to 2021, he demonstrated his ability to be a reliable starting left tackle. That makes him a desirable option in NFL free agency. Maybe he can reprise his production from those seasons.

8. TE Mike Gesicki

Tight end Mike Gesicki is up next. He was given the franchise tag by the Miami Dolphins last year but was not utilized much in the offense. He only had 32 receptions for 362 yards, which are his lowest numbers since his rookie season. However, from 2020 to 2021, Gesicki had the fifth-highest receiving yards among tight ends with 1,483. The strong tight end class in this year’s draft may work against Gesicki’s chances. Still, prior to negotiations, it was expected that he would receive a contract worth around $13 million annually. Maybe he can still get that this year.

7. EDGE Leonard Floyd

EDGE Leonard Floyd started all 17 games for the Los Angeles Rams last season and recorded nine sacks and 22 quarterback hits. With 29 sacks over the past three seasons, he ranks 10th in the league. Keep in mind also that Floyd has not missed a game in the past five seasons. He would be a valuable addition to any team in need of a starting edge rusher.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

H2

6. EDGE Yannick Ngakoue

We have ranked Yannick Ngakoue at number 6. Of course, we all know that he has been with several teams. These include the Jaguars, Vikings, Ravens, Raiders, and Colts since 2019. Despite his frequent team changes, though, Ngakour has accumulated 65 career sacks and 21 forced fumbles at 27 years old. Ngakoue struggles with run defense but is one of the best pure pass rushers in the league. Remember that he has achieved at least eight sacks in all seven of his NFL seasons.

5. WR Odell Beckham Jr.

After missing the entire 2021 season due to an ACL injury, OBJ is now healthy and has reportedly worked out for several teams. Also, there are reports that Aaron Rodgers is hoping the New York Jets will sign Beckham Jr. However, the wide receiver is allegedly looking for a contract worth $20 million per year. That may make it difficult for him to find a new team soon and perhaps not the Jets.

4. EDGE frank clark

Frank Clark was released by the Kansas City Chiefs to save $21 million in cap space after winning his second Super Bowl in four years with the team. Take note that the 29-year-old was signed to a five-year, $105 million deal in 2019. He has since recorded 23.5 sacks and made three Pro Bowl appearances. Clark has an impressive postseason record, with 10.5 sacks in 12 postseason games for the Chiefs. He’ll likely ask for another payday this offseason.

Most playoff sacks Willie McGinest 16.0

Bruce Smith 14.5

FRANK CLARK 13.0 pic.twitter.com/u4bbgWIWvH — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 29, 2023

3. LB Bobby Wagner

Linebacker Bobby Wagner was released by the Rams as a cost-saving measure prior to NFL free agency. Last year, the Rams signed him to a five-year, $50 million contract after he was released by the Seahawks. In 2022, the 32-year-old linebacker recorded 140 tackles, six sacks, and 10 tackles for loss. That earned him second-team All-Pro honors. For sure, the eight-time Pro Bowler will seek a final significant contract.

2. S CJ Gardner-Johnson

The safety position is highly competitive. In fact, several talented players such as Jordan Poyer, Juan Thornhill, Vonn Bell, Jessie Bates, and Marcus Epps have already been signed. One guy who’s still on the board is CJ Gardner-Johnson. Recall that he has played for two teams in the last two years. He moved from the Saints to the Eagles in 2022. Remember also that he is only 25 years old. Right now, he is the best available unsigned safety left in the market.

1. TE Dalton Schultz

After being tagged by the Dallas Cowboys in 2022, tight end Dalton Schultz has become a free agent. In the previous season, he had 57 receptions for 577 yards and five touchdowns. That was a decrease from his performance in 2021. Although the Cowboys allowed Schultz to leave, he is still the best free-agent tight end available. Despite being just 26 and having an excellent health record, there has been limited discussion about where he might land. Numerous teams could certainly benefit from signing him.