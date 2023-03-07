One of the cornerstones of the Kansas City Chiefs’ two Super Bowl wins is about to leave the team. frank clark, the team’s star defensive tackle, is set to head to free agency after failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension. Amid all of the rumors, Clark posted this mysterious message on his Twitter account.

“Thankful for the ups and the downs per usual. 🤞🏿❤️”

Frank Clark has been a consistent force on the Chiefs’ defensive line ever since he was traded to the team in 2019. The former Seahawks draft pick was integral to their Super Bowl runs in the 2019 and 2022 season. This year, Clark was critical in shutting down Joe Burrow during their AFC Championship Game win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite a standout performance in the playoffs, the Chiefs still were reluctant in resigning the veteran defensive lineman. Clark was excellent for the team, but the team likely wanted a smaller contract in order to keep expenses at a manageable rate. Kansas City also declined to give Clark the franchise tag to keep him for one more year, thereby allowing the DL to walk.

Any team that wants Clark in free agency should be prepared to pay top dollar for the soon-to-be-former Chiefs defensive lineman. The star defensive end recorded five sacks in the regular season and 39 tackles, his highest total in a Kansas City jersey. His presence alone warrants double teams from the opponents’ pass protection.

As for the Chiefs, they are fully prepared to deal with the loss of Frank Clark if he signs with a new team. 2022 first-round pick George Karlaftis emerged as a strong presence on the edge as well, giving hope that the defense won’t completely fall apart.