NFL garners groundbreaking results after ‘Guardian Caps’ data comes to light

NFL players across the league wore Guardian Caps during training camp to try and reduce concussions. The equipment created discussion among some in the league. On Wednesday, we finally found out if the equipment worked.

According to the NFL’s data, concussions around the league were down more than 50% among players who were mandated to wear the Guardian Cap. This number is in comparison to the three-year average across the NFL.

Only certain position groups in the NFL had to wear the cap. Offensive linemen, defensive linemen, tight ends, and linebackers had to wear the equipment during training camp.

11 players who wore the Guardian Cap suffered concussions this summer. This is down from the three-year average of 23. Six of the 11 concussions were a result of contact with a player’s facemask. The Guardian Cap does not protect the facemask.

“The performance of the cap exceeded our expectations in terms of concussion numbers,” said Jeff Miller, the executive vice president of communications, public affairs, and policy for the NFL.

When the mandate for the Guardian Caps ended, 200 players continued to wear the equipment. No decision has been made regarding the Guardian Cap’s presence in NFL training camps in 2023.

Miller said the league is taking feedback from the players regarding the caps. Among the biggest issues mentioned were sizing and fit. However, the NFL remains optimistic the Caps can be a benefit to players.

“We want to work our way through those comments before we’re ready to make a commitment for next season,” Miller said. “We’re really pleased with how it went and optimistic that a device like this will improve the health and safety of our athletes. But what exactly that looks like, I think we need a little bit of time and a fair number of conversations before we get to that point.”