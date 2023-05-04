Legendary quarterback Tom Brady signed a contract with Fox Sports that is worth $375 million over 10 years, and he is scheduled to join the broadcast booth in 2024, but Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is unsure if Brady will ultimately decide to become a broadcaster.

“I’ve talked to a couple people recently close to Brady, and I kind of feel like I’m going more 49% chance he does it, 51% chance he doesn’t,” Andrew Marchand said on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast. “I don’t think he wants to travel that much. Obviously going to go private. I think Brady’s a guy who if he’s in he’s all in. So he’s not going to be showing up day of games like Joe Buck and Aikman do sometimes. He’s going to be there early if he’s going to do it, so it’s going to be a four-day event.”

Regardless of what Tom Brady decides to do, he has plenty of time to decide. He will not be in the booth for Fox Sports in the 2023 season. As noted above, he is scheduled to begin announcing in the 2024 NFL season. Fox Sports is looking to fill the void that is left by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman moving to ESPN to do Monday Night Football. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen is the top pairing for Fox Sports after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman’s departure.

Marchand is connected within the sports industry, and he has a strong lean either way, but it does seem that Tom Brady never stepping a foot inside the Fox broadcast booth is possible.