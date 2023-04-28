Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Baltimore Ravens five-year, $260 million Lamar Jackson contract extension has caught that eye of NFL fans everywhere. Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady has chimed in on Jackson’s new contract, hyping the former MVP up in the process.

Jackson’s new extension makes him the highest paid player in NFL history. Brady, being a legendary QB himself, knows a strong quarterback when he sees one. He certainly sees one in Jackson, wishing the Ravens star luck as he commits to Baltimore.

“Congrats (Lamar Jackson),” Brady tweeted. “Big things ahead.”

Tom Brady has decided to end his career after 23 seasons in the NFL. He retired as a 15-time Pro Bowler, three-time MVP and seven-time Super Bowl champion. Brady has set the bar for elite quarterback play in the NFL.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After signing his mega contract extension, Jackson is trying to reach the league-highs Brady once hit. Over his five year career with the Ravens, Jackson has thrown for 12,209 yards and 101 touchdowns. He’s added 4,437 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground. Jackson is a two-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro and an MVP.

With their contract extension, Baltimore has put all of their trust into Jackson. As they move into their future, Jackson will be charged with leading the Ravens to success. There’s $260 million riding on it.

However, Brady thinks he is ready for the challenge. To Brady, the contract extension is just the beginning for Jackson. While it may have been a lot of money to retain Jackson, Brady thinks the Ravens made the smart decision at QB.