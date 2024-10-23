Marshawn Lynch is trading in his cleats for cameras. The former NFL running back is seen getting into a physical altercation with actor Ke Huy Quan in the film Love Hurts.

According to the synopsis, Quan plays “an affable realtor with a dark secret.” This is Quan's first leading role as he portrays Marvin Gable, “a real estate agent in the Milwaukee suburbs whose life is upended when he receives a mysterious crimson envelope. It comes courtesy of Rose (Ariana DeBose), his former partner-in-crime he left for dead.” Quan won an Academy Award last year for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in the film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Gable must return to his dark past which is demanded of him by his criminal brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu). In addition to Quan, Lynch (Bottoms, 80 for Brady), Wu, and DeBose, Mustafa Shakir (Emancipation, Luke Cage), Rhys Darby (Jumanji: The Next Level, Yes Man), Lio Tipton (Crazy, Stupid, Love., Lucy), André Eriksen (Violent Night, The Trip) and Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Perry Mason) also are a part of the cast.

Marshawn Lynch In Film

As photos from the film were released via a first-look exclusive by Entertainment Weekly, fans are convinced more than ever to go to the theaters to watch Love Hurts. In one photo that has been making rounds on social media shows the Super Bowl champion punching Quan.

“Nothing has sold me more on a film than this picture of Ke Huy Quan fighting Marshawn Lynch, I will be there no matter what,” one fan wrote.

Another fan weighed in on how they are enjoying Lynch's career flourish in film. “Facts. *But Super Sidebar….This next phase of evolutions for BeastMode has been a joy to watch,” they wrote.

Besides Love Hurts, Lynch has also been in films Bottoms and 80 for Brady.

Take a look at the official trailer below: