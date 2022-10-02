NFL makes decision on Aaron Judge cut-ins that pissed everyone off

Aaron Judge’s historic home run chase is making its way to football. As the New York Yankees’ outfielder looks to set the American League record for home runs in a season, fans were waiting to see if the NFL would follow college football’s lead and broadcast Judge as he looks to go yard.

As the Yankees faced the Baltimore Orioles with the record on the line, ESPN decided to cut into the game during college football broadcasts and display both games during Judge’s at-bats. It was not a popular decision, to put it bluntly.

college football fans should be rooting hard for Aaron Judge to just hit this home run, then all this would stop — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 1, 2022

Unpopular sports opinion. College football fans don’t care about Aaron Judge. For sure not enough to cut into the games. — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) October 1, 2022

Aaron Judge seems like a nice guy but I’m beginning to hate him due to this coverage during college football — Bobby Carpenter (@Bcarp3) October 1, 2022

Fortunately for football fans, they won’t have to worry about Judge cut-ins on Sunday. NFL Redzone host Scott Hanson announced, with a little joke toward the pitchers that don’t want to challenge the Yankees superstar’s power, that Redzone has no plans to use the Judge cut-ins that college football fans saw.

Confirmed. Will NOT cut away from the 🏈 to show chicken pitchers throw 4 balls nowhere near the plate. https://t.co/jyXrAg79f6 — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) October 1, 2022

Even though Redzone is famous for displaying multiple games at once, football fans have clearly voiced that they are not interested in seeing another sport in the broadcast, no matter how historic Aaron Judge’s chase for history is. What exacerbated the dismay for the cutaways is that Judge didn’t provide any fireworks. His performance during the cut-ins was productive for his team but not very fun to watch for non-baseball fans.