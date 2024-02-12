NFL fans could not believe the offensive ineptitude on display in the first quarter of the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers.

On Sunday evening, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took the field in Las Vegas to take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, with the right to hoist this year's Lombardi Trophy on the line. The Chiefs got here courtesy of a rather dominant, if not flashy, road win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, while the 49ers needed an epic come from behind effort in the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions to reach the sport's ultimate stage.

Despite all of the hype surrounding the two electric offenses heading into the game, things did not exactly get off to a scintillating start on Sunday evening. In fact, both teams went scoreless in the first quarter, featuring punts on both sides. In fact, the only time the 49ers found themselves in scoring position, running back and MVP candidate Christian McCaffrey fumbled the ball over to the Chiefs.

Needless to say, NFL fans on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, could not believe the offensive ineptitude they were seeing.

Some noted that some NFL history was made in the process.

This marks the first scoreless first quarter in a Super Bowl since the Rams and Patriots met in Super Bowl 53. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 12, 2024

Others noted that overall, the 49ers looked a lot more dominant with the eye test, but Kansas City was still able to stay connected.

Through one quarter, 49ers have 125 yards. Chiefs have 16. 49ers are averaging 7.4 yards per play. Chiefs are averaging 2.3. Score is nevertheless 0-0. pic.twitter.com/NbDHu2CBa8 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 12, 2024

Overall, it was a far cry from the explosive beginning that some fans were envisioning.

First quarter thoughts: Not a single soul thought it could end scoreless. And I hear a lot of sports talk. Defenses buzzing.@brockpurdy13 has come out mostly on point. There are more @49ers fans here — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) February 12, 2024

As the game progresses, expect both Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy to find some success against the respective defenses.