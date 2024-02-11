Patrick Mahomes has the Chiefs fired up!

The time has come: Time for Super Bowl 58. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are dueling it out to become the world champions, and the Chiefs are aiming to become back-to-back Super Bowl champions. Prior to kickoff. Patrick Mahomes gathered his team up and dropped a fiery pregame speech.

Patrick Mahomes getting the Chiefs HYPED before their Super Bowl showdown with the 49ers 🗣️ (via @Chiefs)pic.twitter.com/8UM3tZUD2Q — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

The Chiefs have been on this stage before, so this isn't new territory for Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid. However, their path to get there was a bit different than years past. The offense had some issues, but they were able to defeat the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens to get to this game after missing out on a first-round bye in the AFC.

The 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions after they finished as the top seed in the NFC, but both the Packers and Lions gave them a run for their money. Of course, the NFC title game against the Lions was a viral one because of Dan Campbell's decision late in the game.

Travis Kelce delivered a speech on Saturday night that reportedly brought some teammates to tears, and now Mahomes is getting everyone fired up right before kickoff. This game has been talked about for weeks, and both are heavyweights in their respective conferences.

Will it be Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes or 49ers' Brock Purdy who gets the win as the starting quarterback for Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas?

That question will be answered very soon with the game officially underway.