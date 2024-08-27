It was a race we'll be telling our grandchildren about, an epic showdown of two NFL legends: Aaron Donald and LeSean McCoy.

After Donald officially retired from football, the NFL saw one of its biggest freak athletes leave the game. Donald's insane athleticism, which he fine-tuned with such drills as defining himself from plastic knives, made him one of the all-time greats. McCoy's elusiveness and quickness helped him do the same. But how will their skills translate to a friendly race after their playing days? Fortunately, they answered the question that everyone was asking.

The 33-year-old Donald and 36-year-old McCoy lined up for the race, which was filmed by and started by former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who played alongside each of them. In the full video on Jackson's Instagram, the first time Jackson said to go, Donald wasn’t ready, so McCoy had to go right back to the starting line. Then, McCoy took off his pants and sneakers, a bold move for running on concrete.

Once they each got a good jump, Donald won.

Donald broke into his famous “ring me” celebration while McCoy pointed to the early jump that Donald got. Jackson said that there was $5,000 on the line. McCoy should have to double down for spewing his ridiculous hot takes.

Aaron Donald defeats LeSean McCoy in foot race

The fact that a former lineman like Donald can even come close to a former running back is impressive. McCoy was eager for a rematch, though, and they ran another, shorter race that he won after putting his shoes back on. So far, the score is even.

After a matchup with so much anticipation and bragging rights on the line, McCoy and Donald need to up the ante to even more races eventually. The league or some brand or charity out there will surely want to sponsor a fun race between two former faces of the sport, especially if they can actually run on a good surface in athletic attire.