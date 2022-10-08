Antonio Brown sued by Florida man after scamming him for $160K

Antonio Brown just can’t get his name out of the headlines. The former NFL star wide receiver was the subject of attention last week after an… indecent incident in Dubai. This has been a recurring theme for Brown, who was a magnet for off-field drama even during his playing days. Now, another incident related to his Dubai exploits has come to light.

TMZ reported during the wee hours of Saturday that a lawsuit has been filed against Antonio Brown by a man from Florida. The reason? Well, according to the plaintiff, Antonio Brown scammed him by selling him a fake watch that was, according to the ex-NFL star, was worth $400,000. The watch was bought by the plaintiff for $160,000. However… when he brought the watch to an expert, he said it was worth a couple hundred dollars.

Upon asking around, the plaintiff learned that Antonio Brown bought four watches like that in Dubai for $500. That’s still a lot of money, but nothing compared to the $160k price tag the NFL star attached to the watch. Because of that, the plaintiff is suing Brown for fraud and is looking to get his money back.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Brown has been in the headlines for a lawsuit. The former NFL star has multiple lawsuits to his name, including some filed by people who worked for him. This also isn’t the first time that AB is dealing with money-related lawsuits.

At this point in time, it seems like no one is surprised at the amount of headlines Antonio Brown has generated even when he’s out of the league. Many are hoping that the former star gets help and avoids the spotlight in this manner.