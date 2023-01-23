A sports bettor put $5 on a very challenging parlay involving all four of the NFL’s divisional playoff games, and came away with a dramatic win that provided him with life-changing money when Dalton Schultz of the Dallas Cowboys scored the opening touchdown Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco 49ers.

Life changing money!! Can’t believe that just happened!! Here’s my reaction live. pic.twitter.com/DGS9hNhonx — Cameron Craig (@CameronJayCrai1) January 23, 2023

Cash out should be more than 1.4k right? @br_bettingpic.twitter.com/O0MCwrHuBq — Cameron Craig (@CameronJayCrai1) January 22, 2023

Bettor Cameron Craig wagered $5 on the first touchdown scorer in each of the weekend’s 4 divisional playoff games. He selected tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs to become the first TD scorer in the Jaguars-Chiefs game, and he came through with an 8-yard TD reception in the first quarter.

The second leg of the bet involved tight end Dallas Goedert of the Philadelphia Eagles, and he opened the scoring in that game with a 16-yard TD catch.

The third game involved the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, and that wager was successful as the wideout Ja’Marr Chase caught a 28-yard scoring pass from Joe Burrow on the first drive of the game.

The last leg of the parlay involved the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Craig could have cashed out and settled for $1,400, but he swallowed hard and stuck with his bet. He needed Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz to score the opening touchdown.

After watching the 49ers take the lead on a Robbie Gould 26-yard field goal, Schultz caught a 4-yard TD pass from Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

The tense Craig watched the play unfold, and he had the foresight to capture the moment on video. When Prescott’s pass found Schultz and the Cowboys tight end made the grab, Craig and his family celebrated a triumph that brought him $72,795.

Craig has a story to tell for the rest of his life — and the video to prove it.