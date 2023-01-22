The Philadelphia Eagles sure lived up to their billing as the NFC’s top seed on Saturday night. They made quick work of their NFC East-rival New York Giants in a 38-7 home beatdown in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. After Jalen Hurts and the Birds soared over New York, the Eagles ensured that any Super Bowl hopeful from the NFC will have to go through Philadelphia.

Right from the opening snap, Philadelphia was always one step ahead. The Eagles dominated the Giants throughout the first half, taking a 28-0 lead into the break. By the time the Giants finally scored to erase the shutout, it was far too late.

With how dominant the Eagles looked, it’s only natural that they had far more studs than duds on Saturday. Yes, a couple of players had subpar games, but it hardly mattered when the team was rolling so much.

With that said, here are the Eagles studs and duds from the Divisional Round win over the Giants.

Eagles’ Studs From Divisional Round

QB Jalen Hurts

Some pundits questioned just how effective Hurts would be in the playoffs after he missed two games late in the season with a shoulder injury. Well, he put those questions to rest very quickly on Saturday night. The Eagles quarterback was electric in all phases of the game, so much so that no one would guess he was playing hurt.

Through the air, Hurts completed 16-of-24 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns, not a crazy amount of yards, but more than enough. Considering the lead the Eagles jumped out to, and the subsequent came script that followed, it’s not surprising he didn’t rack up more yards through the air. On the ground, he ran nine times for 34 yards and another touchdown. He played a role in three of the Eagles’ four first-half touchdowns and played efficient, mistake-free football.

RB Kenneth Gainwell

Funnily enough, Philadelphia’s third-string running back was actually the team’s premier rusher on Saturday. After not reaching 40 yards in any game this season, Gainwell exploded for 112 yards and a touchdown on only 12 carries. The highlight of his night came late in the fourth quarter, when he ran for a 35-yard touchdown to put an exclamation point on the win.

Really, all three of the Eagles’ running backs deserve stud status. Miles Sanders had 90 yards on 17 carries, while Boston Scott had 32 yards and yet another touchdown against the Giants on just six carries. Hurts was also effective on the ground. In short, the Giants had no answers for the Eagles, allowing all three running backs, but Gainwell in particular, to put up some huge numbers.

TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert played just as well as one of the NFL’s best tight ends should in a playoff game. The Eagles’ star caught five passes on the night, racking up 58 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown was a thing of beauty, too, as he caught it one-handed and then bulldozed his way into the end zone.

He almost had a second TD, too, getting brought down just before the pylons after another contested catch on a throw from Hurts.

DE Haasan Reddick

Truthfully, Philadelphia’s entire pass rush deserves stud status for this game. The Eagles made Daniel Jones’ life difficult all night, racking up five sacks and eight QB hits. Of any pass rusher, though, Reddick was definitely the most disruptive.

Reddick had a career year this season with 16 sacks, the second-most in the league. On Saturday, he continued that hot streak with five tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss and three QB hits. The Eagles pass rush was the best in the league this season, by far, recording a whopping 70 sacks. If they can continue that trend, they will be very tough to beat, and that starts with Reddick.

CB James Bradberry

This game was always going to be huge for Bradberry. The Giants released the cornerback this offseason, and he signed with the Eagles on a discount deal, partly so he could share a division with his old team. After a quiet first two games against the Giants, the Eagles corner showed his old team just how much of a mistake they made on Saturday.

Late in the first quarter, Bradberry stepped in front of a Daniel Jones pass for a diving interception near midfield. The Eagles didn’t score any points off this turnover, but shutting down this drive was more than enough. After the game, Bradberry described this interception as one of the top five moments of his career.

James Bradberry labels his interception off Giants QB Daniel Jones as a Top 5 moment in his career pic.twitter.com/2Yh0MaFKUt — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) January 22, 2023

Eagles’ Duds from Divisional Round

WR A.J. Brown

Brown has become a playoff performer quickly in his young career. Just last year, he hauled in 10 passes for 142 yards in a touchdown in the Divisional Round, his final game with the Tennessee Titans. After a monster first season in Philly where he racked up nearly 1,500 yards and 11 touchdowns, it’s fair to expect another huge game in the playoffs.

Instead, Brown was relatively quiet on Saturday with just three catches for 22 yards. To be fair, he didn’t really need to do much with the rest of the team clicking, especially Goedert and Devonta Smith. However, it’s fair to expect more out of a true WR1, and he’ll need to be better against tougher competition in the NFC Championship Game.