On Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills took on the New York Giants in an interstate contest from Buffalo. Things got heated at several points during the game, perhaps with none of the instances more volatile than an incident during the third quarter, during which members of the Bills as well as several Giants were heated.

Bills-Giants scuffle on Sunday night football. pic.twitter.com/v5BZhL3rm9 — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) October 16, 2023

After a Bills running play, several different altercations took place at different parts of the field. Ultimately, a long replay ensued, after which it was announced that three Giants players and one Bills player had drawn unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. The officials also announced that the penalties would offset, thus resulting in no actual yards being lost or gained as a result of the altercations.

Instead, the running play, which converted a first down, remained, and the Bills were set up near their own goal line. It would ultimately take three plays, but the Giants were indeed able to punch the ball into the end zone and give themselves their first lead of the game at 7-6.

Many experts did not predict this game to be close going in. The Giants have struggled mightily this season and are without several starters, including multiple members of their offensive line as well as their quarterback, Daniel Jones. However, the Giants' defense in particular was very strong throughout the first half, shutting the Bills out through thirty minutes and giving themselves a lead going into the locker room.

Regardless of how the teams might look on paper, the Giants certainly brought the energy on Sunday night.