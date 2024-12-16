As the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots prepare for their Week 16 matchup, kickoff was flexed from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 p.m. ET, per the Bills on X. Following a strong performance by the Bills against the Detroit Lions, some fans are confused by the change.

While the league didn't speak about the reason behind their move, it's likely to do with expected viewership.

However, with the Bills as one of the best teams in the NFL and the Patriots as one of the worst, it does come across as a bit confusing as to why this game got flexed into the afternoon slate.

Now, with the Bills and Patriots getting flexed in Week 16, here's how the first slate of games on Sunday looks.

New York Giants @ Atlanta Falcons

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears

Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Rams @ New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

And here's the updated afternoon slate for Week 16.

Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET)

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills (4:25 p.m. ET)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET)

San Francisco 49ers @ Miami Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET)

Looking at the other games in Week 16, the afternoon slate might've needed to flex this game to get people looking at their television. Because outside of the Vikings and Seahawks, the afternoon slate looked like a bit of a doozy.

With the Bills and Patriots flexed to the afternoon, it at least gives NFL fans a chance to witness Josh Allen break history again.

Bills can make NFL history against Patriots in flexed Week 16

After taking down the big bad Lions in Week 15, the Bills are looking like one of the best teams in the NFL. And with their potential MVP quarterback, this train doesn't look to halt anytime soon. Not only are the Bills playing at a high level, but they're doing so in historic fashion, per Alec White on the team's website.

“The Bills set NFL history during their 48-42 road win over the Lions in Week 15, tying the NFL record for most consecutive games with 30+ points scored (8 games),” White wrote. “Buffalo has a chance to set the NFL record this Sunday against New England.”

And while some were confused about why this game got flexed, it might be to give the afternoon slate something to root for.

The Jaguars, Raiders, and Dolphins have all been eliminated from the playoffs mathematically, while the 49ers are hanging on by a string.

Now, while some teams care about playoff implications during Week 16, the Bills and Patriots could've been flexed to the afternoon slate to ensure more people watch NFL history in the making. Well, that or a massive in-division upset.