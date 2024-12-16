The bad news for the Buffalo Bills is that they allowed the Detroit Lions to rack up 41 points, which would normally be plenty to secure a victory for the opposition.

The good news, however, is that the Bills emerged victorious by taking advantage of a decimated Lions defense. They picked up a 48-42 victory, improving to 11-3 while handing the Lions only their second loss of the 2024 season; the top seed in the NFC is now up for grabs over the next three weeks as the regular season schedule begins to wind down.

Thanks to their offensive onslaught, the Bills became the first team since the Peyton Manning-era Denver Broncos to reach at least 30 points scored in eight consecutive games.

Quarterback Josh Allen was fantastic, finishing 23-of-34 for 362 yards and two touchdown passes as well as two rushing touchdowns, while James Cook racked up 105 yards on 14 carries and a pair of touchdowns.

The Bills will return home to face the New England Patriots next Sunday at Highmark Stadium; kick-off is scheduled for just after 1:00 PM EST.

Is this the year the Buffalo Bills finally get it done?

The Bills have been one of the NFL's best teams for the last handful of seasons, but haven't been able to get past their nemesis Kansas City Chiefs in the postseason.

And Buffalo sports fans are well-acquainted with the suffering the franchise has endured after they lost an inexplicable four straight Super Bowl appearances. Meanwhile, fans in the city aren't getting any solace with the hapless Buffalo Sabres, who dropped their 10th straight game on Sunday.

Thanks to their offensive onslaught, the Bills demonstrated that they can withstand a subpar defensive showing thanks to their overwhelming firepower. Are Bills fans right to begin having visions of a fifth Super Bowl appearance, only with a happier ending this time?