Who would want to buy a jar of sand from the exact spot where Tom Brady sat and announced his retirement from the NFL? Apparently, hundreds of people.

Just days after Brady confirmed his second and (hopefully) final retirement from the game, several listings appeared on eBay featuring bottled sands that the sellers are claiming to come from the place where Brady took his retirement video. Making it more hilarious, sellers even photo-matched the sand and area just to prove that it is where TB12 made his historic decision.

Among several listings of similar items on eBay, one in particular has garnered massive interest with over 120 people bidding. As of time of writing, the bid for the said bottled sand has reached $99,900, with over eight days left before it closes.

A jar of sand from Tom Brady's second NFL retirement is going on eBay for over $90,000 😅👀 pic.twitter.com/5doditG9td — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 4, 2023

Now of course it remains to be seen if the winning bidder will actually pay that kind of money for that jar of sand, but the fact that hundred of people bid on it speaks volumes on the popularity of Tom Brady. Like Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, everything that he touches turns into gold. In this case, something that he stepped and sat on.

It will definitely be crazy if the jar of san ends up being sold for over $100,000. If it does and someone actually paid for it, the demand for everything else from that area will surely increase as well. Imagine how much a pack of air from Brady’s retirement spot will go! Crazy, indeed.