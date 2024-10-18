Baker Mayfield is having one of the hottest starts of his career, and Bud Light is showing love to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback with their latest endorsement.

Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, has been making it easier for fans to enjoy the games this season with their “Easy to Sunday” campaign.

As for Mayfield, he's been one of the best quarterbacks this season, leading the Buccaneers to a 4-2 record through six games. Mayfield leads the NFL with 15 touchdown passes, with only five interceptions. There's no doubt that he should be the early leader for NFL MVP with how he's playing, and he'll have a big test ahead of him in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Baker Mayfield faces big test against Ravens in Week 7

Not only are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing good football, but the Baltimore Ravens are on a run themselves after losing their first two games of the seasnons. Lamar Jackson is leading the way for the Ravens, doing it with his arms and legs.

This game has the potential to be a back and forth battle, and Mayfield should be ready for the challenge with the way that he and Buccaneers offense is clicking right now. One thing to keep an eye on is the availability of Mike Evans, who didn't practice after tweaking his leg. Evans has been one of Mayfield's favorite targets this season, but he's been able to spread the ball around to his other receivers if he has to. Despite the uncertainty to Evans, Mayfield should be able to continue to put up the same numbers he's had so far this season.