By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

While there was some reported interest in Cam Newton prior to the season, he has yet to sign with a team nor play a down in the NFL this season. Still, the former MVP thinks he would be better in the pocket than many of the current quarterbacks playing in the NFC South.

Newton recently appeared on the I AM ATHLETE podcast during their current live tour. During the interview, Newton is asked if he still believes that there aren’t 32 quarterbacks in the NFL better than him. When pressed on the question, Newton responds, “Y’all got one in this city that ain’t better than me.”

With the filming taking place in Atlanta, Newton was clearly referring to current Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota. Later in the interview, Newton is then asked how many quarterbacks he is better than. He responds, “There isn’t a m*therf*cker, s*it we can say the whole NFC South,” that was better than him.

At one point, Cam Newton was one of the most feared quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler, a Rookie of the Year and an MVP. However, last time he was on the gridiron he didn’t look like “Superman.” In eight games with the Panthers in 2021, Newton completed just 54.8% of his passes for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

While Newton almost directly calls out Mariota, the former Oregon Duck is quietly having one of his better years in recent memory, completing 61.3% of his passes for 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Newton might have a point about his former Panthers, as they’ve been shuffling between Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker and the now-departed Baker Mayfield.

As for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Newton paused himself immediately after making his comments, saying, “let me stop.”

The NFC South has been dreadful this season as the Bucs currently lead with a 6-6 record. However, with Newton not having played in the NFL in almost a year, the former MVP must think he still has a bit of gas left in the tank.