Quarterback Baker Mayfield has a new team to play for, with reigning Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams claiming him off the waivers after the Carolina Panthers parted ways with the former first-overall NFL Draft pick.

This latest adventure in the career of Mayfield is just another reminder of the unrealized potential of the quarterback in the pro ranks. One of the best quarterbacks during his time at the collegiate level, Mayfield has gone from being viewed as the messiah of the long-struggling franchise of the Cleveland Browns to getting ditched by a Carolina Panthers team that isn’t really going anywhere in 2022 to being picked up by a team that is wallowing in the bottom of its division.

Now is also not a good time for the newest member of the Rams to check what people are saying about him on Twitter.

The Rams are just 3-9. Their season is practically over, as they are an extremely long shot to make it to the NFL playoffs. With Matthew Stafford on the injured reserve, the Rams needed depth in the quarterback position, and they addressed that by adding Mayfield, whose short stint with the Panthers was anything but memorable.

In seven appearances (six starts) in Panthers uniform, Mayfield passed for just 1,313 yards to go with six touchdowns and six interceptions. His 57.8 percent completion rate so far in 2022 is the worst of his career.

Mayfield is in the last season of his current contract, which is a player-option he picked up in 20121 with the Browns.

The Rams are scheduled to play on Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders at home, but it doesn’t appear that Mayfield is on track to start that contest.