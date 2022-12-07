By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has a new team to play for, with reigning Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams claiming him off the waivers after the Carolina Panthers parted ways with the former first-overall NFL Draft pick.

This latest adventure in the career of Mayfield is just another reminder of the unrealized potential of the quarterback in the pro ranks. One of the best quarterbacks during his time at the collegiate level, Mayfield has gone from being viewed as the messiah of the long-struggling franchise of the Cleveland Browns to getting ditched by a Carolina Panthers team that isn’t really going anywhere in 2022 to being picked up by a team that is wallowing in the bottom of its division.

Now is also not a good time for the newest member of the Rams to check what people are saying about him on Twitter.

Please. Please. No one tell Baker Mayfield that they shoot commercials here in LA. — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) December 6, 2022

Rams sold their soul for that Super Bowl and now the debt for that is Baker Mayfield — Ahmed/The Ears/Jobless takes 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 6, 2022

Richard Sherman is right btw the only reason Baker Mayfield is still in the league is due to draft slot bias. Happens all the time. — Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) December 7, 2022

We now get to watch Baker Mayfield vs. Russell Wilson on Christmas Day. Merry Christmas to all. — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) December 6, 2022

The Rams are just 3-9. Their season is practically over, as they are an extremely long shot to make it to the NFL playoffs. With Matthew Stafford on the injured reserve, the Rams needed depth in the quarterback position, and they addressed that by adding Mayfield, whose short stint with the Panthers was anything but memorable.

Some acting as if the Baker signing signals the end of the Rams season. They’re 3-9 and one loss away from officially being eliminated. Breaking News: Rams season was over LONG before they signed Baker Mayfield. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) December 6, 2022

The only real downside to the Rams claiming Baker Mayfield is that we don’t play them again this season. — Steph Sanchez (@Steph49K) December 6, 2022

If you squint hard enough, there isn't a huge falloff from Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp to Baker Mayfield and Ben Skowronek. — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) December 6, 2022

With Baker Mayfield joining the Rams, OBJ to the Rams has officially been taken off the table. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) December 6, 2022

In seven appearances (six starts) in Panthers uniform, Mayfield passed for just 1,313 yards to go with six touchdowns and six interceptions. His 57.8 percent completion rate so far in 2022 is the worst of his career.

Mayfield is in the last season of his current contract, which is a player-option he picked up in 20121 with the Browns.

The Rams are scheduled to play on Thursday against the Las Vegas Raiders at home, but it doesn’t appear that Mayfield is on track to start that contest.