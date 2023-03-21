A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Former NFL star and current FOX Sports personality Shannon Sharpe isn’t a believer in free-agent quarterback Cam Newton’s chances to make it back to the league. For Sharpe, Newton’s time in the NFL is over.

“Cam, you haven’t been good for a very long time, bro,” Sharpe said about Cam Newton during Tuesday’s episode of Undisputed. “They probably don’t tell you that in your circle, but that’s how the league looks at you now: you’re one of the randoms.”

Cam Newton is still trying to land a spot on an NFL roster. He was on the field at Auburn University Tuesday afternoon for a pro day, hoping to get enough attention to get back in the league.

While Cam Newton still looks physically ready for at least another season in the NFL, at best, he would just be a backup if he ever makes it back to the pros.

Newton last played for the Panthers in the 2021 NFL season, appearing in eight games with five starts, during which he only threw for 684 yards and four touchdowns with five interceptions. He also rushed for 230 yards and five touchdowns on 47 carries.

There was a time when Newton was on top of the NFL, particularly in the 2015 season when he was named the league’s Most Valuable Player. But he’s greatly declined since. Prior to his most recent stint with the Panthers, Newton tried to help the New England Patriots in 2020 but he was far from effective under center, passing for just 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.