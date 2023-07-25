Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick recently took to Twitter to post a new workout video he was in with several NFL stars. The video showed clips of the workout and also had voiceovers from the players that participated.

Some marquee NFL players had good things to say about Kaepernick.

“The arms still in tact, strong arm,” CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys said. “Deep balls very nice.”

Lamb wasn't the only prominent NFL receiver from the workout with high praise for Colin Kaepernick. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was also featured.

“It's easy when you got a quarterback that's been through it,” Waddle said. “He makes it easy for us.”

It wasn't just receivers that were catching balls from Kaepernick in the workout. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris also showcased his pass-catching skills, and he was also very impressed with the skills of Kaepernick.

“Cap got a real rocket for an arm, man, so it's different,” Harris added. “Real good ball placement.”

Everybody that participated in the workout had very good things to say about Kaepernick and his quarterback skills. He has done a lot of similar workouts to this one ever since he failed to find an NFL team, and he hasn't been able to find his way onto one since. Kaepernick even ran a mini workout at halftime during Michigan football's spring game last season, as he played under the Wolverines head coach on the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick continues to receive positive feedback in the workouts he has done, but he hasn't found any deal that would lead him back to an NFL team. It will be interesting to see if he ever gets back into the league to continue his career.