While the NFL may be done with Colin Kaepernick, it sounds like Colin Kaepernick is still not done with the idea of a comeback in the NFL.

The polarizing passer last played in the NFL in the 2016 season, when his kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police treatment of Black Americans caused a firestorm from the NFL offices on 5th Avenue to the White House.

Since then, Kaepernick has been trying to get back into professional football and had a workout for the Las Vegas Raiders as recently as last season. However, a call from a team still hasn’t come, although the 35-year-old QB says he’s still ready for it.

“I still train for it every day. I still prepare for it every day,” Kaepernick told Justin Mendoza of USA Today. “More than anything is trying to get someone to open the door and evaluate me based upon the merits of what I can do on the field, as opposed to it being a political issue.”

Kaepernick even “said he's been told he’s still an elite talent.” Still, no opportunity has come, and at this point, the former QB may be one of the last remaining people who believe that after a six-season absence, he can still lead a team to victory in the NFL.

But believe, he does.

“I wouldn't be coming back to play one year,” said the QB who threw for over 300 yards in a Super Bowl and played in another NFC title game. “I’m coming back to win a championship and try to win multiple championships.”