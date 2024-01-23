The NFL's divisional matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills broke TV records dating back to the 2023 Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen gave NFL fans another all-time classic. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-24 in the AFC divisional round, featuring a matchup of two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. All eyes were on the stars during Sunday night's bout. According to CBS, more than 50 million viewers tuned into the game, marking the most-watched program of any kind since last year's Super Bowl, per Sam McDowell at The Kansas City Star.

The Chiefs are now 3-0 in the playoffs in the Mahomes versus Allen era. While the Bills held homefield advantage, Mahomes continued to show that you don't bet against him. Both stars showed out in their race to the AFC Championship, fighting for a shot at the Super Bowl. In all three of the postseason matchups against each other, the final score has come within one score, with the winner being revealed through the final drives of the game.

Mahomes ended the match with 215 yards and two touchdowns, while Allen recorded 186 yards and one touchdown. The numbers don't jump off the stat sheet, but Mahomes managed the game to perfection and Allen was able to 72 yards on the ground, extending the field when his number was called. The Bills went scoreless in an eventful fourth quarter that featured a missed field goal, a fake punt, and a touchdown for the Chiefs.

Kansas City will look to break the TV records once again as they travel to Baltimore to face the No. 1 Ravens in the AFC Championship. The Chiefs are underdogs in the matchup, but there's bound to be some Mahomes magic that gives the game an electrifying atmosphere.