The Baltimore Ravens are hoping for a big performance from their X-factor this weekend.

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the early game Sunday, with hopes of winning vs. the 2022-2023 Super Bowl Champions and punching their ticket to the big game.

With the Ravens set to take on Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense, one might think that superstar QB Lamar Jackson is the Ravens' x-factor on the day. The truth is that defense is going to determine Baltimore's fate in this one, and the Ravens' defensive coordinator Mike McDonald has someone in mind who could be the team's x-factor vs. Mahomes and company.

Recently, a Martin Luther King Jr. doppelganger was spotted at the Ravens' game on the same day that Michigan national championship winning coach Jim Harbaugh was also in attendance. The latest predictions for the Ravens vs. Chiefs showdown were revealed.

With the game set for Sunday afternoon, let's examine the x-factor on the Ravens defense that few would think about heading into this weekend's game: former Bears star and current Ravens defensive mastermind Roquan Smith.

Roquan Smith is the Ravens' X-Factor vs. Chiefs

Smith was practically a household name in the Windy City for many years because of his savage play at the linebacker position.

Once he packed up his bags and headed for Charm City, Maryland, Smith became an afterthought.

Meanwhile, NFL fans have kept a close eye on the Ravens' box scores and noticed Lamar Jackson, Gus Edwards and Zay Flowers' collective development into one of the best offensive trios in the league.

The relative anonymity of Smith and the Ravens' defense makes them the x-factor vs. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.

Last week, the Chiefs scored 27 points against the Buffalo Bills. Kelce caught two touchdowns from Mahomes and Isiah Pacheco ran wild against the Bills' front seven en route to 97 yards and a touchdown, along with one reception.

The Ravens are masters at Time of Possession, ranking fifth in the NFL in that department this season. The hope is that the Ravens will be able to shut down the Chiefs' offense in key situations and keep them off the field.

To do that, Smith will need to have a big game patrolling the middle of the field for Defensive Coordinator Mike McDonald and Coach John Harbaugh.

Smith led the Ravens with seven tackles this past Sunday including two tackles for loss. Patrick McQueen and Malik Harrison were next with five tackles each.

Roquan Smith vs. Kelce, Pacheco

The Chiefs run a unique offense under Coach Andy Reid with lots of pitches to the running backs, jet sweeps, and short passes over the middle or to the corners to Kelce.

Smith has to play has best game as the Ravens' X-factor to shut it down this weekend.

The Ravens have a quality defense that is often aided by its offense's ability to possess the ball and keep the chains moving behind Jackson's arm and legs as well as Gus Edwards' running and Flowers' production in the receiving game.

Smith has averaged over nine ‘stuffs' per game during his two seasons with the Ravens. A stuff is defined as a tackle for loss in the run game. It might not have quite the same impact as a sack on paper but for Smith and the Ravens it's an excellent way to control the line of scrimmage and to deter the opposing team from running.

Sacks-wise, Smith has averaged just under two sacks per game during his two years with the Ravens. He's more of a weapon in the run game, although he does excel in the pass game in a similar way.

Now, Smith and the Ravens are chomping at the bit to show what they can do against one of the most celebrated offenses in recent NFL history.

Patrick Mahomes has already been anointed as the next Tom Brady, or perhaps even better than Tom Brady. Even Brady lost plenty of times unexpectedly en route to his seven Super Bowl titles.

For the Ravens to prevent Mahomes from reaching his fourth Super Bowl, Smith will have to play one of his best games as the Ravens' x-factor for Coach Harbaugh's team.