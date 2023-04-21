Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The NFL dropped the hammer on multiple players with a suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy. The biggest name was Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams, who received a six-game suspension. Others were suspended indefinitely, with Lions’ Quintez Cephus and CJ Moore being released from the team. The discipline has created waves across the media, and former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant shared his true feelings on the league’s decision.

My 2 cents on the gambling situation with athletes pic.twitter.com/DHSYuc9jx1 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 21, 2023

“So you telling me owners suffer no consequences for tanking games, and players can lose one year eligibility for gambling? Make it make sense.” Bryant added more as well.

This is insane…accountability will come in full effect depending on who you are… https://t.co/YsKiRsqcOE — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 21, 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley was suspended for one season last year and has recently been reinstated, and now these players have been disciplined for the policy.

Bryant’s take is confusing. Yes, owners tank, but that has no relation to gambling. The more questionable thing is that sports leagues have become advocates for gambling, yet the NFL has handed down lengthy suspensions.

However, some of these players — including Williams — were gambling at the team’s facility, which is prohibited by the NFL. Williams was suspended for six games because he did not bet on NFL games, but he still did it at the team’s facility.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network emphasized the league’s stance while on the Pat McAfee Show: “The way to stop players gambling on sports is by doing what the NFL did today. The message is pretty clear that if you gamble on NFL games, it’s gonna be a year suspension at least.”

The NFL will continue to crack down on gambling, whether people like Dez Bryant like it.